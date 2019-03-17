|
|
Louise M. Gabriel
Easton - Louise M. Gabriel, 91, died peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Easton, on March 13th.
She was the daughter of Anna and Foster Magill and was predeceased by a sister Anna Susan Elwood of Houston, TX and by brothers Andrew Magill, and John Magill of Sugarloaf as well as brother Robert Dunbar of Eustice, FL.
Louise was the wife of the late Louis S. Gabriel. They lived in Carteret NJ and Woodbridge NJ. They had four daughters: Ann Louise (West Haven, CT) Linda Lu (Ocean, NJ) Laurene (Drums) and Lisa (Palmerton). There are three grandchildren, Paul Louis Maupin (Belgium), Melissa Louise Hoffman (Palmerton) Hayley Wellner (Boston, MA) and a great-granddaughter Julia Louise Maupin (Palmerton).
She lived in New Hope with her longtime companion, Theodore C. Seamans and found herself with a large extended family: Bruce Alan Seamans (Norfolk, VA) Roxanne Alpaugh (High Bridge, NJ) Linda Anne Freeman (Newton, NJ) and Theodore S. Seamans (Glen Gardner, NJ).
She is "grandma weez" to eleven and an additional eleven call her "great-grandma" or "grandma great".
Louise and Ted made their home recently at Country Meadows, Forks.
A Louise Memorial Celebration is scheduled for March 23rd at 11 AM at the Black Creek Methodist Church, 158 Golf Course Rd, Sugarloaf, PA. Friends are invited to call at the church from 10:30 until the time of the service.
Be ready with a poem, a song, or a memory to share (optional). A non-traditional program; dress comfortably.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street
Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or online at www.parkinson.org.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, PA assisted the family with the cremation. Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019