Louise Meliado
Highlands - Louise Meliado (nee Barisky), age 94, of Highlands, NJ (formerly of New York City) passed peacefully away at home. Louise was a NYC school crossing guard for many years where she lovingly served the students of St. Antony's School and was a member of St. Antony Parish before retiring to New Jersey. Louise was a congregant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Highlands, a member of the Highlands Historical Society where she not only shared her long history in Highlands but also numerous historical mementos of Highlands' rich past. Many Ocean Avenue residents affectionately referred to her as the "Matriarch of the Block." She and her husband Alex could always be found sitting out front of their house ready to wave or chat with passersby. What Louise most cherished in her life was time spent with her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.
Surviving are her loving husband of 73 years, Alexander; daughters, Rosanne Rosenberg of Arizona, Suzan Guiney & Louise Titus of NJ; grandchildren Christopher and Lea Guiney, Josh Rosenberg, Alex, Nicholas & Gabriella Titus along with nine great-grandchildren Kalie, Lily, Grayson, Kaitlin, Francesca, Liam, Oliver, Stella, and Taylor. Louise is predeceased by her parents Charles and Pauline Barisky and sister Pauleen (Cookie) Peterson and Madeline (Mickey) Scott.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to .
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Posten-McGinley Funeral Home..Atlantic Highland, NJ
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020