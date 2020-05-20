Louise Nardi, 84 of Keansburg passed peacefully May 18, 2020 at Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel. Louise was a typist for GM in NYC for many years. She was born Corona, NY and has been living in Keansburg since 1972.
Louise was predeceased by her husband the late Alfred Nardi in 1988 and her parents Frank and Fiora Perri. She is survived by her son Al Nardi of Keansburg.
A private family gathering will take place Friday May 22, 2020 at Laurel Funeral Home, with a graveside service at Fair View Mausoleum in Middletown.
For further information and condolences visit www.laurelfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 20 to May 21, 2020.