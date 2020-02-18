|
Louise P. Garon
Port St Lucie - Louise P. Garon, 94, passed surrounded by her family on Monday, FEB.10TH She was born in Neptune, New Jersey where she raised her family. She moved to Port St Lucie in 2005 to be near her daughter and son after her husband Charles of 45 years passed in 1989.
Louise is survived by her brothers Robert and Conrad Ehrig her daughter Susan and Hollis Brown sons Bruce Garon, Stephen and Donna Garon and Tracy Garon.
Also her grandchildren Michele Margetts, Michael Fitzpatrick, Charles Garon, Denise DeYoung, James Garon and Stephanie McSweeney and 8 Great Grandchildren Philip, Erik and Alex Margetts, Mikaila and Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ethan and Adelaide De Young and Beatrix Garon.
Louise was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 70 years. She will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020