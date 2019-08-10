Services
Freeman Funeral Home
47 East Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0808
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Freeman Funeral Home
47 East Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
Liturgy
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Freehold, NJ
Louise Rizzo


1934 - 2019
Louise Rizzo Obituary
Louise Rizzo

Freehold - Louise Rizzo, 84, of Freehold, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold. Born in Manhattan, Louise had been a resident of Freehold since 1972.

She was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Mary; and her husband, Paul. She is survived by her sons, Robert and his wife June, and Michael; her granddaughter, Jennifer; and three great grandchildren, Patrick, Declan, and McKayla.

Family and friends are invited to gather at Freeman Funeral Home, 47 E. Main Street, Freehold on Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 am; followed by a Funeral Liturgy at St. Rose of Lima Church at 11:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or .

For directions, or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 10, 2019
