Louise Rizzo
Freehold - Louise Rizzo, 84, of Freehold, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold. Born in Manhattan, Louise had been a resident of Freehold since 1972.
She was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Mary; and her husband, Paul. She is survived by her sons, Robert and his wife June, and Michael; her granddaughter, Jennifer; and three great grandchildren, Patrick, Declan, and McKayla.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Freeman Funeral Home, 47 E. Main Street, Freehold on Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 am; followed by a Funeral Liturgy at St. Rose of Lima Church at 11:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or .
For directions, or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 10, 2019