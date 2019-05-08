|
Louise "Lou Ann" Smith
Toms River - Louise "Lou Ann" Smith age 73, a lifelong resident of Toms River passed away surrounded by loved ones on Monday May 6th. She enjoyed the outdoors, flowers, birds, ponding and gardening. Lou Ann was very active with many different drum corps organizations and she was the Director of ACLD, Association of Children with Learning Disabilities and the Co-Founder of the Ocean County Chapter of Reye's Syndrome Foundation. Surviving is her husband Kenneth E. Smith, Sr., 3 children Kenneth, Jr. and his wife Mary, Kristine Abramo and her husband Jaime, Greg and his wife Michele, 4 grandchildren Lynette, Gregory, Dylan and Mia, 5 great grandchildren Ella, Alycia, Cheyanne, Arianna and Eric, her brother Hank Fischer. Visiting will be Friday from 1-3 & 6-8 pm at the Quinn Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Rd. Toms River. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in her memory to the Northern Ocean County Animal Facility 615 Freemont Avenue, Jackson, NJ 08527. Please make checks payable to OCHD.
