Louise Tyler
Toms River - Louise Ethel Tyler, 80, died peacefully, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Saratoga Center for Care Nursing Home in Ballston Spa, NY.
Mrs. Tyler was born in Huntington, NY. She graduated from Freehold Regional High School in 1957. Louise pursued nurse's aide work where she met her husband, Christian. They married September 1960 and settled in New Brunswick, N.J. In 1971, the family moved to Jackson, NJ. She worked as a nurse's aide at the Freehold Convalescent Center. In 1987, she earned a certificate as a Licensed Practical Nurse from Ocean County College. She was employed at the Kimball Medical Center in Lakewood and per diem as a personal care provider until her retirement in 2009.
Louise loved music, dancing, animals, gardening and taking care of other people.
Louise is predeceased by her parents, Harry and Christina (Weber) Rupp, her siblings; Dorothy Rupp, Katherine Weppler and Harry Jr. and her husband, Christian in 2000.
She is survived by her two daughters; Patricia Flynn and her husband Roger of Wilton, NY and Deborah Culp and her husband Thomas of Barnegat, N.J. and two grandsons, Kevin Flynn and Thomas Culp.
Viewing hours will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, May 10th at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11th at the Funeral Home followed by the interment at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 8, 2019