Holmdel - Lourdes A. Zeik, 86 of Holmdel died on Wednesday July 10th at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank.



Mrs. Zeik was born in Palma Soriano, Oriente Province, Cuba. She married her late husband Leonard Zeik and together they had five children. They immigrated to United States on October 1961, fleeing the Castro regime and leaving behind in Cuba their home, extended family and friends, and their nascent business. They arrived to the States virtually penniless with their first four children and settled in New Jersey. The couple's first priority was their children's welfare. Her first several years in the States were difficult, but Lourdes and her husband's partnership and support of each other allowed her husband to build a successful business, Leonardo Jewelers, now in Red Bank and Metuchen, but originally in Elizabeth. That business is still owned and operated by their children.



Lourdes was a deeply religious person. She put her Catholic faith and family first. Her faith was a great strength for her and the church became a home to her. Her husband, children, her sisters, and her friends were the center of her life. She and her sisters were inseparable, and they all enjoyed putting family get-togethers for each major holiday. These celebrations involved not just the immediate family, but the extended family as well, including her sisters, nieces and nephews, and friends. Her smile was infectious and would light up a room. She was an incredibly caring person who instilled love of family to her children and grandchildren, as well as instilling living a life of goodness towards all. She was proud of her family and nothing made her happier than when she was surrounded by them. She also loved to visit her second home in Key Biscayne, which reminded her of her life in Cuba.



Lourdes will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren and lifetime friends.



She was pre-deceased by husband of 60 years Leonard Zeik on December 9, 2014 and her sister Teresa Chaviano.



Surviving are her children, Michael Zeik and his husband Mark (Aston, Pa.), Lourdes Zeik-Chivi and her husband Zak (Holmdel), Vivian Zeik-Lund and her husband Jim (Scotch Plains), Leo Zeik and his wife Maggie (Lincroft) and Ivette Zeik-Fernicola and her husband Anthony (Holmdel); her sisters, Anita Damien (Little Silver) and Adela Silver (Aberdeen); nine grandchildren, John, Annie, Simon, Maddie, Matthew, Sarah, Kaitlin, Anthony and Christopher.



Visitation Sunday, July 14th, 4 pm to 8 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Mass of Christian burial, Monday, July 15th, 11 am, St. Benedict RC Church, Holmdel. Entombment Holmdel Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Lourdes may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Benedict, 165 Bethany Rd., Holmdel. To share a favorite memory or send messages of condolence please visit Lourdes' page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com. Published in Asbury Park Press on July 13, 2019