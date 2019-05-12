|
|
Lourdes "Laurie" McNamee
Rumson - McNamee, Lourdes "Laurie" of Rumson , N.J. passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Thursday May 9, 2019.
Laurie was born in Isabella, Puerto Rico to the late Carmelo and Justa. She was a professional model for many years. She was beautiful inside and out and she shared that beauty with those she loved in small and large ways every single day. Laurie was most proud of graduating with a college degree and of her loving children who meant the "World" to her.
She is predeceased by three siblings; Fernando, Richard and Elda Vega.
Laurie is survived by her beloved husband of over 50 years, Edward F. McNamee; and her children; Brett and his wife Josie and Christa and her husband John; and four loving grandchildren; Riley, Emerson, Harper and Quinn.
There will be a visitation on Monday May 13, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. and a Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday May 14, 2019 10:00 AM at Holy Cross R. C. Church in Rumson, N.J. Interment will be private.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105-9959. Please visit Laurie's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 12, 2019