Louve W. Johnson
Asbury Park - Louve W. Johnson, 75, of Asbury Park, NJ passed away on June 17, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Greta Woods. Viewing will be 1 pm Thurs, June 25 at the James Hunt Funeral Home, Asbury Park, until the time of the funeral service at 2 pm. Interment is private. Service will be live streamed and complete obituary may be viewed on www.huntsfh.com.
Asbury Park - Louve W. Johnson, 75, of Asbury Park, NJ passed away on June 17, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Greta Woods. Viewing will be 1 pm Thurs, June 25 at the James Hunt Funeral Home, Asbury Park, until the time of the funeral service at 2 pm. Interment is private. Service will be live streamed and complete obituary may be viewed on www.huntsfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.