Louve W. JohnsonAsbury Park - Louve W. Johnson, 75, of Asbury Park, NJ passed away on June 17, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Greta Woods. Viewing will be 1 pm Thurs, June 25 at the James Hunt Funeral Home, Asbury Park, until the time of the funeral service at 2 pm. Interment is private. Service will be live streamed and complete obituary may be viewed on www.huntsfh.com