Lowalla E. Thomas
Howell - Lowalla E. Thomas, 83, of Howell passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She worked as a quality control specialist for Dow Chemical in Piscataway, retiring in 1992. Lowalla was a member of the Howell Senior Center as well as the Red Hat Society.
Lowalla was predeceased by her son, Timothy J. Evans. She is survived by Ario Thomas, her husband of 35 years; children, Randolph Evans of Somerset, Jacqueline Degutis of Arkansas, Kathleen Gajewski of North Plainfield, and Susan Thorpe of Freemansburg, PA; 8 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
All services were private and under the direction of the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township. For those who desire, donations in Lowalla's name may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For information or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 4, 2019