Services
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0101
Resources
More Obituaries for Lowalla Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lowalla E. Thomas


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lowalla E. Thomas Obituary
Lowalla E. Thomas

Howell - Lowalla E. Thomas, 83, of Howell passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She worked as a quality control specialist for Dow Chemical in Piscataway, retiring in 1992. Lowalla was a member of the Howell Senior Center as well as the Red Hat Society.

Lowalla was predeceased by her son, Timothy J. Evans. She is survived by Ario Thomas, her husband of 35 years; children, Randolph Evans of Somerset, Jacqueline Degutis of Arkansas, Kathleen Gajewski of North Plainfield, and Susan Thorpe of Freemansburg, PA; 8 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

All services were private and under the direction of the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township. For those who desire, donations in Lowalla's name may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For information or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lowalla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
Download Now