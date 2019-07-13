Resources
Lakewood - Irene Gelb, age 96 of Lakewood, NJ passed away Sunday July 7, 2019 at Atlantic Coast Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Lakewood. She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Alvin H, Gelb.

She is survived by her two sons Jeffrey and Fred; her four grandchildren Jaime, Rachael, Jillian and Michelle; great-grandchildren Aly and Milani and sister Eleanor Rosenstein of Thousand Oaks, California.

We all miss Irene dearly. She was truly a gentle and wonderful soul.

Rest in peace. Graveside service was held at Mount Sinai Jewish Cemetary, Lakewood on July 7, 2019.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 13, 2019
