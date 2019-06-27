|
Lt. Col. Eric Brown
Neptune - Lt. Colonel Eric Brown has passed on from this life on June 22, 2019, at the age of 46. Eric served his country in the Army for 17 years, and he is a combat veteran. Eric was an organ donor and has saved several lives in his passing.
Eric spent his last moments with his dear friend Manny Velez. He is survived by his father Larry Brown, sister Laura, and daughter Jessica. Friends and family are invited to visit from 4 to 6 PM on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 27, 2019