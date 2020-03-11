|
Lt. Col. James Patrick Finegan (Retired)
Aberdeen - Lt. Col. James Patrick Finegan (Retired), passed on March 9, 2020 at the Bayshore Healthcare facility in Holmdel NJ. Preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Joanne Suarez-Finegan, (July 12, 2015). He was born February 11, 1940 in Philadelphia PA to the late Francis and Zelma (Sawyer) Finegan.
A Veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the 565th Transportation Company from October 1966 to October 1967, Jim continued to devote his life to the United States Army Reserves. Jim continued to serve as an Active Reservist in the Transportation Corps until his retirement in February of 2000. Jim led a riveting life, traveling the globe, visiting places that most could not fathom. Jim served in the United States Air Force, October 1957 through May 1966, honorably discharged and transferred to the US Army. In 1966 Jim attended Officer Candidate School beginning his career as a commissioned officer and through the ranks to Lt. Col.
Jim continued his Military Reserve career for 42 years serving as Transportation and Logistics Officer for the Civilian (Reserve) at Fort Hamilton, U.S. Army Reserve - Army Reserve Transportation Corps, U.S. Corps of Engineers and member of the United States Readiness Command. Jim was a proud patriot, participating in Operation Desert Storm, Operation Desert Shield and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
After retirement, Jim travelled the country and overseas with his wife Joanne, enjoying company of his family and friends. Jim was a member of the Suneagles Golf Club where he enjoyed his favorite sport often along with his continued allegiance to the Philladephia Eagles. He is survived by his brother John and his wife Nancy, brother William and his wife Kathy, sisters Maryellen and Patricia, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Francis and Thomas, and sister Zelma.
Visitation and celebration of life services for Lt. Col. James Patrick Finegan, USAR (Ret.) of Aberdeen will be held on Saturday, March 14 from 3pm - 7pm at Waitt Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Lt. Col. James P. Finegan (Retired) to the Gary Sinise Foundation, www.garysinisefoundation.org or or YMCA of Greater Monmouth County, https://ymcanj.org/giving
Funeral services will be arranged and held at a date to be announced at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington Virginia.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020