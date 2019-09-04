|
Lt. Col. Paul I Cuffari, Ret.
Jeffersonton, VA - Paul Ignatius Cuffari, age 89, of Jeffersonton, VA, passed peacefully on Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 at Fauquier Health & Rehab. in Warrenton, VA. He was born on August 7th, 1930, son of the late Ernest & Antoinette Cuffari.
Paul is survived by two children, Ann O'Connor & her husband, Mike of Jeffersonton, VA and Joe Cuffari of Millstone Township, NJ; two siblings, Fred Cuffari & his wife, Thelma of Long Island, NY and Marie McAleer also of Long Island; and two grandchildren, Hannah Cuffari and Paul C. Cuffari, both of Millstone Township New Jersey.
In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded by his beloved wife of 54 years, Betty Jo Cuffari; brother, John Cuffari and daughter-in-law, Lori Cuffari.
Paul a champion athlete, was the NY State record holder for the shot put and the National Prep School Champion in the 1940's. He graduated from Stuyvesant High School in NYC, attended The Stony Brook School in Stony Brook, NY and graduated from Grove City College where he met and married his college sweetheart, Betty Jo. He enlisted in the US Air Force and served the country in the Air Force Reserves for 27 years attaining the rank of Lt Colonel.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 3rd at Jeffersonton United Methodist church, 5085 Jeffersonton Rd., Jeffersonton, VA at 5 pm. There will be a Memorial Service at St Peter's Episcopal Church in Freehold, New Jersey on October 26th and interment with his wife later in the fall in Pennsylvania.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 4, 2019