LTC Ronald Leonard Ledwitz
Ocean - LTC Ronald Leonard Ledwitz, age 85, of Ocean, New Jersey passed away on Sunday August 11, 2019 Tisha B'Av - in the morning... He was born September 3, 1933 in Long Branch, New Jersey and was a lifelong area resident.
He was pre-deceased by his sisters and brothers-in-law: Evelyn (Harry) Berger, Bernice (Harold) Seldin and Rita (Bill) Epstein.
He was a graduate of Rutgers University (1955) and was inducted into the Living History Society with Col. Jack Jacobs.
He was a loving and devoted father, generous and giving of himself, often without need for recognition. Ronald is survived by his wife Meryl Linder Ledwitz whom he was a loving husband ; daughter Karen (Peter) Bartolomeo of Ocean, NJ; daughter Wendi Ledwitz of Ocean, NJ; son Michael (Lisa) Ledwitz of Suwannee, GA; son Joshua (Jill) Linder of Dunwoody, GA; and grandchildren: Lila & Preston Bartolomeo, Wyatt & Oliver Ledwitz, and Anna & Ryan Linder.
Ron was a soldier through-and-through. He loved the Army and his men. His admiration for this country ran deep and his authentic patriotism was inspiring.
Services will be held at Temple Beth Miriam, 180 South Lincoln Avenue, Elberon, New Jersey 07740 at a day and time to be announced, also on "Elijah" Temple Beth Miriam's website.
Burial will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, North Hanover, New Jersey 08562.
The period of mourning will be observed at the residence of Karen and Peter Bartolomeo, 20 Oxford Drive Ocean, New Jersey following the burial and the following day from 12pm to 9:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ronald's memory may be made to Smart Homes for the Disabled Veterans Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, New York 10306 US, www.tunnel2towers.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 12, 2019