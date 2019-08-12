Services
Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels
2130 Highway 35
Ocean, NJ 07712
(732) 446-4242
Resources
More Obituaries for Ltc Ledwitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ltc Ronald Leonard Ledwitz


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ltc Ronald Leonard Ledwitz Obituary
LTC Ronald Leonard Ledwitz

Ocean - LTC Ronald Leonard Ledwitz, age 85, of Ocean, New Jersey passed away on Sunday August 11, 2019 Tisha B'Av - in the morning... He was born September 3, 1933 in Long Branch, New Jersey and was a lifelong area resident.

He was pre-deceased by his sisters and brothers-in-law: Evelyn (Harry) Berger, Bernice (Harold) Seldin and Rita (Bill) Epstein.

He was a graduate of Rutgers University (1955) and was inducted into the Living History Society with Col. Jack Jacobs.

He was a loving and devoted father, generous and giving of himself, often without need for recognition. Ronald is survived by his wife Meryl Linder Ledwitz whom he was a loving husband ; daughter Karen (Peter) Bartolomeo of Ocean, NJ; daughter Wendi Ledwitz of Ocean, NJ; son Michael (Lisa) Ledwitz of Suwannee, GA; son Joshua (Jill) Linder of Dunwoody, GA; and grandchildren: Lila & Preston Bartolomeo, Wyatt & Oliver Ledwitz, and Anna & Ryan Linder.

Ron was a soldier through-and-through. He loved the Army and his men. His admiration for this country ran deep and his authentic patriotism was inspiring.

Services will be held at Temple Beth Miriam, 180 South Lincoln Avenue, Elberon, New Jersey 07740 at a day and time to be announced, also on "Elijah" Temple Beth Miriam's website.

Burial will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, North Hanover, New Jersey 08562.

The period of mourning will be observed at the residence of Karen and Peter Bartolomeo, 20 Oxford Drive Ocean, New Jersey following the burial and the following day from 12pm to 9:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ronald's memory may be made to Smart Homes for the Disabled Veterans Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, New York 10306 US, www.tunnel2towers.org.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bloomfieldcooperocean.com for the Ledwitz family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ltc's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now