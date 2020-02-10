|
|
Luanne Nolte Champ
Whiting - Luanne Nolte Champ, 64, of Whiting passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 with her family by her side, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born and raised in Wheeling, West Virginia and settled in Freehold in 1974. Luanne worked for Gannett (Asbury Park Press) for 29 years. She loved to play Scrabble, and enjoyed all kinds of music, especially her husband playing guitar. Luanne also enjoyed taking walks with her friends around the neighborhood.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 24 years, Dennis Champ of Whiting; children, Jason Batistoni of Hamilton, Lynn Batistoni of Connecticut, and Tara DiFlumeri of Howell; grandchildren, Vienna of Howell and Thomas of Connecticut; parents, Thomas and Louise Nolte of Freehold; siblings, Suzanne Johnson and her husband, Jeffrey of Cream Ridge, Tom Nolte and his wife, Jennifer of Lawrenceville, and Dina Nolte of Metuchen; and her niece, nephews and many cousins.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her 11:30 AM memorial service on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Brigadier General William C. Doyle New Jersey Veterans Cemetery, 350 Province Line Road, Arneytown. For those who desire, memorial contributions in Luanne's name may be made to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028, https://giving.mskcc.org/, to honor the immensely talented and compassionate medical professionals who were there for Luanne every step of the way. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020