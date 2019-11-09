|
|
Luberta H. Pruitt
Toms River - Luberta H. Pruitt, 84, of Manchester, NJ, passed away on Thursday November 7, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. Born in Union Springs, Alabama, to her parents, Joe and Mamie Hunter, Luberta was raised in Birmingham, Alabama before moving to Manchester in 1956.
Luberta worked for the Manchester Board of Education for 25 years, retiring in 1986. Luberta was a member of the Saint John AME Zion Church in Lakewood, where she was involved with the Stewardess Board and Missionary.
Luberta is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, Thurman, her children, Vicky Payne, Thurman, Jr, Shaun Hamar, Trevor and Terrell. She also leaves behind eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one son-in-law, Darrell Payne, Sr., one daughter-in-law, Christine Pruitt and a host of family and friends to cherish her memory.
A viewing will be held at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Road, Manchester, NJ 08759, on Friday November 15, 2019, from 11:30 am-12:30 pm, with a funeral service from 12:30-1pm. Interment to follow at the Brig. Gen. WC Doyle Veteran Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019