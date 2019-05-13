|
Lucia Alessandro
Toms River - Lucia Alessandro, age 86, of Toms River, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bayonne, she lived in the Toms River area since 1992. Lucia worked at Western Electric in Kearney, NJ from 1955- 1984 and then as a market planner in Newark for four years before retiring in 1988. Lucia loved watching movies, listening to music, cooking and traveling the world. She was a proud member of the Italian American Club, and an alumna of St. Peters of Jersey City in 1981.
Lucia was predeceased by her beloved husband, Thomas Alessandro, her brother, William Fraone, and her two sisters, Margaret Cerbone, and Rose Keating.
Lucia is survived by her brother, Joseph Fraone, thirteen nieces and nephews, and fifteen great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place Friday, May 10, 2019 from 3:00pm - 7:00pm at Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. A Funeral Mass will be held 9:30am on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church located in Toms River, NJ. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Toms River, NJ. Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 13, 2019