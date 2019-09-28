Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
100 Chapel Hill Rd.
Middletown, NJ
Lucile F. Donato

Lucile F. Donato Obituary
Lucile F. Donato

Lucile F. Donato, 90, formerly of Middletown, passed away Thursday Sept. 26th.

She was an avid reader and bowler and loved going to ceramics and bingo. Most of all Lucile loved time with her family.

Lucile is predeceased by her beloved husband Frank in 2004. She is survived by her loving children and their spouses; Michelle and Joseph Cisar, Denise Stavola, Lynn Ann Donato and Mark and Louise Donato. Also surviving are her grandchildren John Stavola and his wife Jamie, Dr. Michael Cisar and wife Carrie, Danielle Schroeck and her wife Nancy Hamsik and Amanda Kelly and her husband Tim and great grandchildren; Joseph, Allyson and Kathrine Cisar, Mia, and Anya Stavola and Timothy and Grace Kelly.

A Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 pm Sunday, September 29th at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave Red Bank, NJ 07701. A Funeral Home service will be 10:00 am Monday, Sept 30th with a burial immediately following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery 100 Chapel Hill Rd. Middletown, NJ. 07701.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of the Care One at King James N.H. for their exceptional loving care.

Donations in Lucile's memory to the Care One at King James Activity Fund 1040 Highway 36 Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716 appreciated.

Please visit Lucile's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 28, 2019
