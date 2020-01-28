Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Long Branch, NJ
View Map
Lucille A. Dellert Obituary
Lucille A. Dellert

Long Branch - Lucille A. Dellert, age 78 of Long Branch, died on Monday, January 28, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. Lucille was born and raised in Long Branch and was an Art Teacher for many years for the Matawan/Aberdeen Board of Education before retiring. She was a parishioner of Star of the Sea Church of Christ the King Parish where she remained active through the years and past president of the Art Society of Monmouth County.

Surviving are her son and daughter in law, Mark and Dee Dellert; her brother and sister in law Frank and Jan Juliano; her granddaughter Meghan; her nephew Dr. Brett Juliano and his wife Susan and her niece Jennifer Juliano.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31 from 5-8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave. in Long Branch. Funeral, Saturday; 9 am from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at Star of the Sea Church in Long Branch. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
