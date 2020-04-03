|
Lucille Ann (Geis) Townsend
Point Pleasant - Lucille Ann (Geis) Townsend quietly passed away on March 26th, 2020, in her home in Point Pleasant, New Jersey while planning the 32nd celebration of her 30th birthday. Lucy was born on May 17th 1958 to William Arthur Geis and Lucille Ann Geis in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. She was raised in Woodbridge, New Jersey and attended Saint James Catholic High school. In 1977, she was accepted to the University of the Sciences In Philadelphia, PA and graduated with a degree in Pharmacy in 1981. After moving to Point Pleasant, New Jersey, she married Steven Wexler of Lakewood, NJ in 1985 with whom she had two children. She passed on great hair and a love of the ocean to her daughter Stephanie and imbued her son William with a noble desire to follow her into the medical profession combined with the unerring ability to crack a joke at the most inopportune time.
Lucy worked as an accomplished pharmacist at Paul Kimball Medical Center (now Monmouth Medical Southern Campus) in Lakewood NJ, before pursuing a long and successful career as a paramedic for MONOC and providing emergency medicine to those in need. She also taught the MONOC didactic program along with ACLS, PALS, PHTLS and other emergency medical service classes at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center and Ocean County College.
In 2005, Lucy celebrated her second marriage's first anniversary to Howard Townsend of Long Branch, New Jersey and gained two wonderful daughters, Megan and Laura. Lucy is fondly remembered as never hesitating to give the shirt off her back to a friend in need, or to her beloved dog, Jordy. She was a dedicated member of multiple Catholic churches, to include Saint James in Woodbridge, NJ, Saint Dominic's in Brick, NJ and Saint Martha's in Point Pleasant, NJ.
Due to the COVID 19 epidemic, a viewing was not possible and the funeral service was restricted to one guest at the burial site. Lucy's son William, had the honor of ensuring that Lucille was peacefully laid to rest on March 31st, 2020 in Saint Gertrude's Cemetery next to her beloved husband Howard. In lieu of a formal funeral, there will be a memorial service with family and friends on a yet to be determined date at Lucy's home in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. Contact William Wexler on Facebook for more details.
Lucy is survived by her children, William Wexler, Stephanie Wexler, Megan Townsend and Laura Townsend all of Point Pleasant, NJ. And Jordy.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020