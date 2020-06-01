Lucille Annunziata



Neptune - Lucille Annunziata, 87, passed away at home on June 1, 2020, with family at her side.



Born May 25, 1933, predeceased by her parents Michael and Jean Fiorillo and her husband Joseph Annunziata. She was a woman of quiet grace, playful humor and incredible generosity. Lucille devoted her life and love to her entire family. She worked as an operator at New Jersey Bell Telephone Company, and later as a waitress at the Asbury Circle Perkins Restaurant. A legendary hostess, no one who knew her would ever forget (or dare refuse) a friendly cup of coffee or dip in the pool at her house on Logan Road. She enjoyed listening and dancing to music, telling tales of good old Asbury Park, and cooking delicious meals as the centerpiece of many a family gathering. In her later years, the "Spicy Senior" brought raucous laughter to many a holiday table and game of Pokeno.



Lucille is survived by her two children, Jeannine Edelmann of Ocean Township and Denise Gorman of Tinton Falls, her son-in-law Robert Edelmann, and her grandchildren Michele, Joseph, Michael and Jennifer.



Due to the current health crisis, all services will be held privately. Lucille will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Neptune. Funeral services are under the direction of Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Autism Speaks in the name of her beloved grandson Michael.









