Mastapeter Funeral Homes, Inc.
270 Atlantic City Boulevard (Route #9)
Bayville, NJ 08721
732-269-3100
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lucille B. Altieri Obituary
Lucille B. Altieri

Barnegat - Lucille Altieri, 78, of Barnegat, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019 to be with the love of her life, Anthony Sr. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren at her side. Born and raised in Newark, she moved to Bayville in 1974, also lived in Whiting before moving to Barnegat 4 years ago. Lucille was in the Banking Industry many years. She then worked for the Board of Education of Berkeley Township as school bus driver. She also was receptionist for 10 years at her daughter's chiropractic office, Altieri Chiropractic in Bayville. Lucille loved spending time and vacationing with her family, and she enjoyed playing cards and bocce. She was predeceased by her husband Anthony, Sr. in 1990 and by her sister MaryAnn Barbella.

Surviving are her four devoted children and their spouses; Dr. Cheryl Altieri and her wife Beth, Anthony Altieri, Jr. and his wife Janet, Michele Morrison and her husband Michael and Dr. Philip Altieri and his wife Christina. Also surviving are four cherished grandchildren; Christina Rocco and her husband Michael, Nicholas, Celina and Julia.

Visiting hours will be Saturday Sept 21st from 9:00am-noon, at the Mastapeter Funeral Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. Burial will follow to St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lucille's memory to; Southern Ocean Medical Center, Stafford Township. (https://www.southernoceanmedicalcenter.com ' Donate)
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 19, 2019
