Lucille Banias



Forked River - Lucille C. Banias, age 93, of Forked River, died September 8, 2020.



Lucille was born and raised in Kearny, NJ, although she spent much of her time Down Neck Newark, where she met her husband, Jack.



Lucille graduated from Kearny High School and then attended St. Michael's Nursing School, Newark, NJ.



Lucille and Jack married and moved to Nutley, NJ, and Colonia where they raised their children, Jack, Jr., and Lynda.



Lucille returned to nursing where she worked as an LPN at Perth Amboy Hospital for 10 years in pediatrics.



Lucille and Jack loved to travel and spend many winters in Bonita Beach, FL.



They resided in Forked River for 33 years, where they were communicants of the Church of Saint Pius X.



Surviving are their children; a son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Maureen Banias and daughter and son-in-law, Lynda and Ed Downey; granddaughters, Kristin, (Bob Scott), Jillian Banias, Meghan, (Joseph Arminio), great-granddaughter, Alexx Watson and great grandson, Joseph John Arminio and great great granddaughter, Madyson Jakubowski.



Layton's Home For Funerals, Forked River, Lacey Township are in charge of private arrangements.









