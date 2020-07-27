Lucille Bradley
Shrewsbury - Lucille U. Bradley, 83, of Shrewsbury, died on July 26, 2020, surrounded by her family. Lucille was born in Belize to Alfonso Jose Quan, Sr. and Estella Dominguez.
She immigrated to the US with her family in 1967 and worked tirelessly alongside her husband to build a strong family and successful business, Bradley's Auto Service in Red Bank, NJ, where she served as bookkeeper.
Lucille will be remembered for her generosity, church work and caring for her family and friends. She was a longtime communicant of St. Dorothea's RC Church in Eatontown.
She and her husband, Wilhelm, consistently donated to local charities as their financial situation allowed. This generosity also extended to children living in the neighborhood around their auto repair shop.
Lucille was predeceased by her parents, in 2019 by her husband of 60 years, Wilhelm F. "Will" Bradley, Sr and several siblings.
She is survived by 5 children and their spouses, Wilhlem Jr., Dennis (Mary), Gary (Karen), Ronald (Lenny) and Debra; 9 grandchildren, Dennis Jr, Petra, Ariya, Mark, Eric, Sean, Erika, Mason and Presley; 3 great grandchildren, James and Judah and Hadassa.
Family and friends may visit (MASKS REQUIRED) on Wednesday, July 29th from 3pm to 7pm at the Braun Funeral Home, 106 Broad Street, Eatontown.
A private family funeral Mass will be held. Family and friends are welcome to attend Lucy's committal service at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport on Thurs., July 30th at 11:15am.
