Lucille Cline
Red Bank - Lucille Cline, 92, of Red Bank was kissed by God on Wednesday, June 24. An only child, she was born in Tarrytown, NY and became a Jersey girl as a young child.
She graduated from Harrison High at the end of World War II and raised her two daughters in Verona. She moved to Monmouth County shortly after they graduated.
Lucille was predeceased by her husband, Jacob and grandson, Gregory. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Cook and husband, William of Holmdel, and sons, Will, Steve and his wife, Katy. Also surviving is daughter, Lynn Muller of Sparta and sons, Alex and his wife, Leah and Ben and his fiancée, Talia.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 30th from 6:00-9:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A Funeral Service will be Wednesday, July 1st at 11:00 AM at the Holmdel Funeral Home. An Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Mausoleum, 100 Chapel Hill Road, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Lucille's honor to Alzheimer's Association of America. act.alz.org/donate.
To post a condolence for Lucille's family or to share a memory please visit her page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.