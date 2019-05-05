Services
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
View Map
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St John's Church
Lakehurst, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Coghlan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Coghlan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lucille Coghlan Obituary
Lucille Coghlan

Manchester Twp - Lucille Coghlan 86 of Manchester, NJ passed on Wednesday May 1, 2019. Born in Newark, NJ and resided in Edison from 1962-1998 where she worked for Revlon as a data programmer for 30+ years. After retirement she relocated to Leisure Ridge Community in Manchester, NJ. Lucille enjoyed being Chairman of the Leisure Ridge Recreation Club, playing Mahjong, entertaining, golfing and going to the beach with her daughters. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren and family. She is predeceased by her husband John in 2001 and granddaughter, Elizabeth Shine in 2005. Surviving are her daughters and sons-in-law, Debra A Senker & John, Patricia M Hourihan & Daniel, Maryjean Shine & Steve, brother Salvatore Barone & Laura, 4 grandchildren John Eric (Danielle), Steve (Jessica), Neal, Molly and great grandson Brecken. Visitation is Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral liturgy is Tuesday 10 AM at St John's Church, Lakehurst with interment to follow at Brigadier Gen Wm C Doyle NJ Veteran's Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers please make your donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or National Pancreatic Foundation PO Box 1848 Longmont, CO 80502. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now