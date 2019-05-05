|
Lucille Coghlan
Manchester Twp - Lucille Coghlan 86 of Manchester, NJ passed on Wednesday May 1, 2019. Born in Newark, NJ and resided in Edison from 1962-1998 where she worked for Revlon as a data programmer for 30+ years. After retirement she relocated to Leisure Ridge Community in Manchester, NJ. Lucille enjoyed being Chairman of the Leisure Ridge Recreation Club, playing Mahjong, entertaining, golfing and going to the beach with her daughters. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren and family. She is predeceased by her husband John in 2001 and granddaughter, Elizabeth Shine in 2005. Surviving are her daughters and sons-in-law, Debra A Senker & John, Patricia M Hourihan & Daniel, Maryjean Shine & Steve, brother Salvatore Barone & Laura, 4 grandchildren John Eric (Danielle), Steve (Jessica), Neal, Molly and great grandson Brecken. Visitation is Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral liturgy is Tuesday 10 AM at St John's Church, Lakehurst with interment to follow at Brigadier Gen Wm C Doyle NJ Veteran's Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers please make your donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or National Pancreatic Foundation PO Box 1848 Longmont, CO 80502. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 5, 2019