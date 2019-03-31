|
Lucille E. Della Pietro
Keyport - Lucille E. Della Pietro, 95, of Keyport, NJ passed away Friday, March 29th peacefully at home with her family by her side. She was the widow of Carmen Della Pietro.
Lucille was born in Newark, NJ on November 30, 1923 to the late Arthur and Mary D'Aloia. She was a life-long communicant of St. Joseph's RC Church.
Lucille is survived by two daughters, Lucille and Antoinette, a son, Philip, their spouses, a beloved son-in-law Pete, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday April 1, 2019 from 4-8pm at Day Funeral Home 361 Maple Place, Keyport 07735. Visitation will also be at the funeral home Tuesday morning 9am followed by a 10am Mass at St. Joseph's RC Church. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Keyport NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 31, 2019