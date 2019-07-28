|
|
Lucille G. Boyle
Woodbridge, VA - Lucille G. Boyle, 90, of Woodbridge, VA died on Monday July 15, 2019 surrounded by her family at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, VA. Lucille was born in Fall River, MA and lived in Somerset and Milltown, NJ before moving to Woodbridge, VA. She also has had a house in Midway Beach Berkeley Twsp., NJ since 1978. Lucille worked for American Standard as an Executive Secretary in NYC and Siemans Medical in Iselin, NJ.
Lucille is predeceased by her parents Joseph P. and Blanche (Michaud) Gouin and her husband Edwin C. Boyle.
Surviving are her children Maureen (Boyle) Beckerman and her husband Jay of Woodbridge, VA and Bryan Boyle and Karen Buchanan of Morrisville, PA and her grandchildren Michael and Jacqueline Beckerman of Woodbridge, VA.
Family will receive friends on Monday July 29, 2019 from 1-4pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 809 Central Ave. Seaside Park, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at 11am at St. Catharine of Siena RC Church in Seaside Park, NJ. Burial will follow to BG William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 28, 2019