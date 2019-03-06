Services
Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
28 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-1950
Lucille M. Fraser

Toms River - Lucille M. Fraser, 88, of Toms River, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Spring Oak of Toms River. She was born in Staten Island, NY and lived in Fort Lee before moving to Whiting in 1999. She has lived in Toms River for the past 6 years. Lucille was a secretary for the City of New York in the Personnel Department. She was a member of the Italian American Club of Whiting over 10 years ago. She was a communicant of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting.

Lucille is survived by two daughters, Laurie Merliere of Paris, France and Judy Martin of Toms River; one sister, Cornelia McFerren of Staten Island, NY; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, Whiting is in charge of arrangements. For information and condolences please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 6, 2019
