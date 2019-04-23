|
|
Lucille Marie Jones Godette
Long Branch - Lucille Marie Jones Godette was born July 4, 1963 in Long Branch, NJ. God called his Angel home on April 16, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, NJ . Lucille was predeceased by her parents, Alexander and Odessa Jones; two brothers, Curtis and Edward Jones; and two sisters, Louise Medler and Elvin Booker. She leaves to cherish her memory, the love of her life for 30 years, Douglas Godette; two kings, Doug Jr. (Shamika) and Gilbert Davis III (Jeanette); three queens, Jenna (Jayson), Tawana (Anthony), and Jackie Godette; her heartbeats: eight grandchildren with one on the way; two sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; a special godchild, Ameerah Patterson; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.
A viewing will take place on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 9AM at the St. Paul Baptist Church, 7 West Highland Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716, with a funeral to follow at 11AM. Arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home Somerville, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 23, 2019