Lucille (Zuccaro) Modero

Lucille (Zuccaro) Modero Obituary
Lucille (Zuccaro) Modero

Toms River - Lucille (Zuccaro) Modero, 90, passed away August 24, 2019. She was a longtime resident of Toms River, and previously of North Bergen.

Friends and relatives are invited to visit September 3 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 at the Dooley Funeral Home, 218 North Ave. West in Cranford, 07016. A Mass of Christian burial will be held September 4 at 11:30 am, St. Joseph's Church in Toms River. Entombment in Ocean County Memorial Park.

She had been a legal secretary in North Bergen and insurance administrator employed by the firm of Buckelew Associates in Toms River, where she retired in 1991. She also served as President of Silver Ridge Park North Women's Club.

Mrs. Modero was predeceased by her husband, Gabriel, and her daughter, Patricia.

Surviving are her devoted sons, Michael and his wife Marguerite, and Thomas and his wife Christine; four loving grandchildren, David and his wife Jensyn, Megan, John, and Gina; and two beloved great-grandchildren, MacKenzie and Jackson.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 29, 2019
