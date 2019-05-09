|
|
Lucille P. Blanch
Manchester - Lucille P. Blanch, 82, of Manchester, NJ, passed away on Tuesday May 7, 2019. Born in Queens, NY, Lucille grew up in Astoria and lived in Florida before moving to Manchester 12 years ago. She worked as a secretary for Meadowwood Homes in Brooksville, FL. Lucille was very active and involved in her community. She was a parishioner of Saint John's Church in Lakehurst, where she was also a extraordinary minister and lector. Lucille was a member of the Footlighters, the Footlighters Tapsations, the Organ & Music Appreciation Club, Treasurer of the Pet Club and Ladies Golf, all of them in Leisure Knoll, and the Entertainment and Variety Club of Holiday City West. She and Noel were very active in bowling too.
Lucille is survived by her husband Noel Blanch, her daughters Diane Lee Genovese (Richard Bowley) and Theresa Marie Coccia, Raymond Blanch (Elizabeth), Gary Blanch, Maria Blanch Fallacara (Michael), her grandchildren Leeanne G-Bowley (Clive White), Whitney G-Bowley, Dylan G-Bowley, Vincent Coccia, Matthew Coccia, Giuliana Coccia, Thomas Fallacara, Noelle Fallacara, Raelyn Ward (Ryan), Samantha Whitehouse (Henry), Andrew Blanch, Sidney Blanch, great grandchildren Violet and Eloise Ward. Lucille was predeceased by her first husband Mario Genovese, her parents Frank and Emily Blasi.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation on Friday May 10, 2019, from 1-3 and 5-7 pm, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Road, Manchester, NJ 08759. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in Saint John's Church, 619 Chestnut Street, Lakehurst, NJ 08733, at 10 am, on Saturday May 11, 2019. Please visit www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com to post a tribute.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 9, 2019