Lucille Wiorek
Toms River - Lucille Wiorek, 89, of Toms River, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at her home. Lucille was a proud navy wife and a retired school nurse. She was active in her parish, Saint Joseph's Church of Toms River. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to Atlantic City, watching Villanova basketball, and having a brandy Manhattan with her husband.
Lucille is predeceased by her husband, Robert of 62 years, and her sister, Camille Burris. She is survived by her son, Robert and wife Laura of California and daughter, Cyndi Wiorek-Tilley and her fiancé Ron Demeraski of Toms River. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Sasha & Jason Moravec, Colin & Jackie Blackshear, Shannon Siegel, Caitlyn & Keith Jeronimus, and Edward & Lauren Tilley and a sister, Rosetta Gambino, a brother, Joseph DeFalco and eight great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Monday, 2-6 p.m. and Tuesday 10-11 a.m. with a religious service starting at 11 a.m., at Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main St., Toms River, NJ 08753. Burial will follow at NJ Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VNA of Central Jersey Home Health and Hospice.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 16, 2019