Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Wiorek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Wiorek

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lucille Wiorek Obituary
Lucille Wiorek

Toms River - Lucille Wiorek, 89, of Toms River, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at her home. Lucille was a proud navy wife and a retired school nurse. She was active in her parish, Saint Joseph's Church of Toms River. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to Atlantic City, watching Villanova basketball, and having a brandy Manhattan with her husband.

Lucille is predeceased by her husband, Robert of 62 years, and her sister, Camille Burris. She is survived by her son, Robert and wife Laura of California and daughter, Cyndi Wiorek-Tilley and her fiancé Ron Demeraski of Toms River. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Sasha & Jason Moravec, Colin & Jackie Blackshear, Shannon Siegel, Caitlyn & Keith Jeronimus, and Edward & Lauren Tilley and a sister, Rosetta Gambino, a brother, Joseph DeFalco and eight great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Monday, 2-6 p.m. and Tuesday 10-11 a.m. with a religious service starting at 11 a.m., at Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main St., Toms River, NJ 08753. Burial will follow at NJ Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VNA of Central Jersey Home Health and Hospice.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.