Lucious F. Zachary, Jr.
Asbury Park - Lucious F. Zachary, Jr., a lifelong resident of Asbury Park, died on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Atria Senior Living, Tinton Falls. Mr. Zachary was predeceased by his parents, Lucious and Murth Zachary and his sister Henrietta. He is survived by a sister Ann May Williams of Carle Place, NY, his nieces and nephew, and many loving friends and godchildren.
Mr. Zachary was a teacher at Asbury Park Middle School for 23 years before retiring. He was a graduate of Asbury Park High School, where he excelled in academics and track, and Monmouth College, where he graduated with honors. He sang professionally at Temple Beth El, Oakhurst and with the Metro Lyric Opera Company, Asbury Park, where he sang the principal bass roles. He taught himself to sew and make patterns and made costumes for himself and for other performers at the MLO. He also worked at the Dainty Apparel in Asbury Park and at the Barbizon Modeling School in Red Bank. He was a member of St. Augustine's Episcopal Church, Asbury Park and sang in the choirs at Trinity Episcopal Church, Asbury Park and at St. James Episcopal Church, Bradley Beach. He was a mentor to many throughout his life and loved to share his knowledge and talents in opera, fashion, etymology, and history, and could complete the New York Times crossword puzzle - in pen! He was a Boy Scout Troop leader, a volunteer at Monmouth Day Care, a Fresh Air Fund host, and opened his heart and home to many. His wonderful sense of humor and remarkable intelligence were exceeded only by his unwavering commitment and dedication to everything he did and everyone he loved.
At his request, there will be no funeral. However, condolences or memories may be sent to Ocean Grove Memorial Home, 118 Main Ave., Ocean Grove, NJ 07756
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019