Lucretia Caruana
Middletown - Lucretia Caruana, 99, of Middletown passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
Lucretia was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. She and her husband married in 1944 and raised their 4 children in Brooklyn before moving to Middletown 23 years ago.
Lucretia is predeceased by her loving husband Vincent.
Lucretia is survived by her children James Caruana and his wife Barbara, Stephanie Caruana, Richard Caruana and his wife Jamie and Geri Cincotta and her husband Tony; eight grandchildren, Michael, BJ, Vinnie, Tony, Gabrielle, Matt, Ali and Lauren; and three great-grandchildren.
A mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, October 5th at 10:15 AM at St. Leo the Great Church, 50 Hurleys Lane, Lincroft, a burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
