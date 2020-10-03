1/
Lucretia Caruana
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucretia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucretia Caruana

Middletown - Lucretia Caruana, 99, of Middletown passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at home surrounded by family.

Lucretia was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. She and her husband married in 1944 and raised their 4 children in Brooklyn before moving to Middletown 23 years ago.

Lucretia is predeceased by her loving husband Vincent.

Lucretia is survived by her children James Caruana and his wife Barbara, Stephanie Caruana, Richard Caruana and his wife Jamie and Geri Cincotta and her husband Tony; eight grandchildren, Michael, BJ, Vinnie, Tony, Gabrielle, Matt, Ali and Lauren; and three great-grandchildren.

A mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, October 5th at 10:15 AM at St. Leo the Great Church, 50 Hurleys Lane, Lincroft, a burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

To leave a message of condolence or share a favorite memory please visit Lucretia's page at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:15 AM
St. Leo the Great Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
(732) 946-3322
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved