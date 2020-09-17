Lucy Conroy Grandus



Manchester Twp - Lucy (nee: Bruker) Conroy Grandus, 105, formerly of Cedar Glen West, Manchester Twp. passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Lucy was born on February 10, 1915 in Weehawken, NJ. Lucy worked and retired from New Jersey College of Dentistry and Medicine. She lived in Manhattan, NY before moving to Manchester Twp. 42 years ago. She lived independently until the age of 104 before moving in with her granddaughter Lia Genardi of Rutherford, NJ, 10 months ago. Lucy was a member of the Cedar Glen West Bowling and Bridge Club as well as the Pine Ridge Golf Club. Lucy enjoyed ballroom dancing at Roseland. Lucy lived through 2 world wars, 2 pandemics and the Great Depression. Lucy was predeceased by her husband John Conroy and her daughter Carol Conroy. Lucy is survived by her son John Conroy and daughter Elizabeth Borrelli, her brother Raymond Bruker, 3 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Lucy was always beautiful, elegant, loving, and generous to her family. Interment will take place privately at St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.









