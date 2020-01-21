|
|
Lucy J. Nally
Forked River - Lucy J. Nally, 78, of Forked River, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, with her family by her side.
Lucy was born in Jersey City on October 10, 1941 to Joseph and Dora Simeone. She was raised in Union City, N.J. and graduated from Emerson High School. Lucy married the love of her life, Bill, on June 17, 1962. She moved to Forked River with her young family in 1972 and began a successful, professional career. She was the Secretary to the Vice President of Citizens State Bank prior to being hired by the Lacey Township Board of Education where she worked for 28 years, the last ten as Executive Secretary to the Superintendent of Schools.
Lucy lived a wonderful, full life as a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was beautiful, smart, loyal and quick witted. She enjoyed cooking, travelling, and eating out, but got the most joy from watching her grandchildren grow and succeed in everything they do. She had many close friends who she loved dearly.
Lucy was predeceased by her husband Bill of 49 years.
Lucy is survived by her son, Bill Nally and his wife Lora, her daughter Dee Koudelik and her husband Doug, and her four grandchildren, Jordyn, Billy, Dale, and Darrian. She is also survived by her sister Phyllis Christiani, brother Paul Simeone, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Layton's Home for Funerals, 250 W. Lacey Rd., Forked River, N.J. on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00pm and 7:00 - 9:00 pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Pius X RC Church, 300 Lacey Rd., Forked River, N.J. Burial will follow at Good Luck Cemetery. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.laytons.net.
Donations in Lucy's memory may be made to Ocean of Love, 1709 Rt. 37, Toms River, N.J.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020