Lucy Kennelty
Lakewood - Kennelty, Lucy, 86 of Lakewood, N.J. passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020. She was born to the late Michael and Rose DeLuca in Brooklyn, N.Y. She was married to her loving husband Richard for 50 years. They shared a wonderful life together until his death in 2009. Lucy was a bookkeeper with Loehmann's in NY and retired after 25 years of dedicated service. She was an active parishioner of St. Mary by the Lake R.C. Church in Lakewood, N.J. In addition to her involvement with the church community, Lucy was a resident at The Fairways at Lake Ridge where she enjoyed playing Mahjong, Bocce and volunteering at the front desk of the club house. She and her husband enjoyed traveling to many parts of the world and vacationing at their Vermont home with family and friends. Most of all, Lucy loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Lucy is predeceased by her husband Richard, and two grandchildren: Daniel Nadal and James Kennelty.
She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Steven ( Donna ), Michael ( Lucia ), Joanne Pirro (Jim) and Karen Nadal ( Dan ); four grandchildren: Tia Guerin, Gregory Kennelty, Justin Kennelty and Gabrielle Pirro; a brother and his wife: Pat DeLuca ( Grace ) and two sisters and their husbands: Dolores Reed ( Don ) and Mary Matera ( Pat ).
All services are private and under the direction of the John E. Day Funeral Home in Red Bank, N.J.
Please visit Lucy's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 27 to May 29, 2020.