Lucy T. "Lulu" Falco
Lucy T. "Lulu" Falco, 87 passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune with her loving family by her side. Lulu was born and raised in Jersey City and was a graduate of James J. Ferris High School. After high school Lulu married the love of her life Frank "Jackie" Falco. They raised their family in Jersey City and summered in Manasquan. She was a communicant of Holy Rosary Church in Jersey City and a communicant of St. Denis in Manasquan. Lulu loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She thoroughly enjoyed hosting family gatherings, whether it would be Sunday dinners or barbeques, and treasured her trips to Atlantic City. You knew she loved you if she made you her rice pudding!
She was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Mary DiNardo, her beloved husband of 60 years Frank "Jackie" Falco in 2013, and her five brothers and four sisters. She is survived by her devoted daughter and her husband Margaret and Robert Mullin of Toms River, NJ. She was the cherished grandmother of Robert Mullin, Frank Mullin and Lucia and her husband Michael Mozeika, and great grandmother to Robert IV, Ryleigh, Olivia, Charles, Christian, Gianna and Cristopher. Lulu leaves behind her two dear friends Jennie and Evelyn. Lulu loved her nieces and nephews like her own children, with all of her heart.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 3-7 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at St Denis Church, Manasquan. Entombment will follow at Atlantic View Cemetery, Manasquan. At the request of the family please no flowers instead memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
PO Box 1000 Dept 142 Memphis, TN 38101.
