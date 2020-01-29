Services
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 775-0028
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady Of Mt. Carmel Church
Asbury Park, NJ
Lucy Vacchiano Obituary
Lucy Vacchiano,

Neptune - Lucy Vacchiano, of Neptune, passed away January 22, 2020, at Coral Harbor Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Neptune City. She was 100 years old.

Lucy was predeceased by her husband Stephen Vacchiano in 2007. Surviving are her two sons, Matthew Vacchiano and his longtime companion Pat Connors of Shark River Hills, and her son James Vacchiano and his wife Lucille of FL.; her three sisters Lilly, Clara and Sarah; her four grandchildren Brian Vacchiano and wife Denise, Michael Vacchiano and wife Alica, Laurie Vacchiano, and Terry Vacchiano; and her two great-grandchildren Tyler and Joseph Makenzie.

Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing on February 1, 2020, from 9 am-10 am at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune, followed by a 10:30 am mass of Christian burial at Our Lady Of Mt. Carmel Church, Asbury Park. Interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Neptune.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
