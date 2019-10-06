|
|
Ludlow Thorston
Ludlow Thorston passed away on September 20, 2019, at the age of 92. "Lud" was born in Irvington, NJ and showed a love for art at a young age. He was a graduate of the Newark School of Fine and Industrial Arts and served in the US Army during the Korean War where he was stationed in Evansville, Indiana. After his discharge, he attended NYU where he ultimately earned his Master's Degree. Lud taught art in the public schools with the majority of his tenure at Parsippany Hills High School. Watercolor painting was his passion, and with the help of his wife, Nell, they opened the first Ludlow Thorston Gallery in Seaside Park, NJ in 1979. A gallery in Bay Head and Island Heights, NJ would soon follow. The Island Heights gallery remains in operation. Lud was a unique, talented, and thoughtful man. He appreciated life's simple pleasures and taught others to do the same. Ludlow was predeceased by his daughter, Kim Romano, and is survived by his wife, Nell, his daughter, Lauren Lipinski and her husband, Steve, his grandchildren, Christopher, Marissa and Zachary; as well as his stepdaughter, Karen Rauner, and her sons, Mark and James. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 2 to 5 pm at the Ocean County Artists' Guild, 22 Chestnut Avenue, Island Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lud's name to Ocean Mental Health Services, 160 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville, NJ 08721 or The Retreat, 1221 Wayzata Blvd., East, Wayzata, MN 55391. Arrangements by DeGraff Cremation Service, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 6, 2019