|
|
Ludwig Bruschi
Ludwig Bruschi, In Loving memory of Ludwig Bruschi "Ninny", who was born on August 7th, 1934, in Union City, New Jersey. Ludwig passed away at 84 years old on April 19th, 2020, peacefully in the care of our beloved health care workers at Jersey Shore Meridian Health.
Survived by his sisters, Carol and Joan; his loving daughter, Toni; his son, Luddy; and by his 6 grandchildren, Alycia, Talia, Gianna, Anthony, Cole, and Lacey. He also leaves behind his very close and dear friends that were an extension of his family. Ludwig was predeceased by his parents, Antonette and Anthony; his brother Anthony; and by his beautiful wife, Virginia, of whom he used to say "I miss her something terrible".
Ludwig grew up In Northern New Jersey and loved to spend time in New York City with his close family of friends. Ludwig had an eye for design and a passion for real estate. He was the developer and visionary of Cobble Stone Village in Ocean Township, NJ, a project which was dear to his heart. Ludwig had a deep love for his Italian heritage, food, horses, motorcycles, gardening, and the good life. He was admirable, loyal, loving, and generous. He had a witty sense of humor and a radiant smile. There wasn't a family member or friend whose life he didn't touch. He was our go to guy.
Due to the CDC guidelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral arrangements are private and under the care of the George S. Hassler Funeral Home, Jackson, NJ. We will be celebrating Ludwig's life soon with a church ceremony and dinner at one of his favorite spots, Jimmy's in Asbury Park. For further information and to leave condolence messages to the family, please select the appropriate tab.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020