WWII and Korean War Veteran, International Executive, Loving Father, Grandfather, and Great-grandfather
Luis Antonio Ortiz, 99 of Fair Haven, NJ, passed away on July 12, 2020 of natural causes.
Luis was born in Coamo, Puerto Rico and came to the United States as a teenager. His military service began in August of 1943 in the United States Marine Corps. He served in both WWll and the Korean War. Luis completed his service and was honorably discharged in September of 1951.
He is recognized for his military accomplishments at the Wall of Honor in Fair Haven, NJ.
He settled in Bayonne, NJ with his wife, Lucy and eventually moved to Belford, NJ in 1958 where they raised two children. They then relocated to Grand Rapids, Michigan where he embarked on a career selling food processing machinery. After 36 years he retired as the President of Werner Lehara International. He travelled to over 50 countries and was a member of the first trade mission to China under President Nixon.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 56 years, Lucy. He is survived by his son, Louis Ortiz(Gloria) and daughter, Diana Callahan(Gregory), his grandchildren Jeffrey(deceased 2009), Kristen(Josue), Lauren(Anthony), Melanie, Sierra, Evan and his great-grandchildren Brandon, Juliana, Alysandra, and Anthony.
A celebration of his life will occur at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Semperfifund.org
. Thompson Memorial Home in Red Bank was entrusted with the arrangements.