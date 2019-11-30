|
Luis Armando Riesco
Wall - Luis Armando Riesco, age 87 of Wall passed away at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, NJ. Luis was born and raised in Bahia Blanca, Argentina where he became an accomplished swimmer and achieved a Master degree in Electrical Engineering from the Universidad del Sur. As a young electrical engineer for Phillips Electronics he arrived with his wife to the United States in 1963 at the age of 31. He continued as an electrical engineer for the next 50 years and retiring from Honeywell in 1991. Notable accomplishments include patent recognitions for his work in Aerospace, "Life Senior" member status of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and Region 9 South America Aerospace and Electronics Systems Society (AESS) Director. After his retirement, Luis founded IDEAS Unlimited and consulted for over 20 years until his passing. From his roots as a young man working summers at the family ranch, he developed a passion for growing forsythia plants. Luis and his wife have been known locally for growing and selling forsythias for over 30 years. He was a licensed airplane pilot, radio ham operator, and active father with his sons in Boy Scouts and Wall Soccer.
Luis was predeceased by his parents Manuel and Julia Riesco. He is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years Loreto Riesco of Wall; his three loving sons and their wives Luis and Melissa Riesco of Fairfax, VA, Carlos and Rhonda Riesco of Deep Creek Lake, MD and George and Sheila Riesco of Wall; cherished grandfather to Madilyn, Allison, Mark, Samantha, Stephen and Kristina; and a beloved brother to Maria Esther, her husband Cecilio, and nephews Roberto, Juan Carlos and their families in Bahia Blanca, Argentina.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 3-8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, Avon by the Sea, NJ. Interment will follow at St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Deborah Heart and Lung Center 200 Trenton Avenue Browns Mills, NJ 08015 or Ronald McDonald House 131 South Bath Avenue Long Branch, NJ 07740. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019