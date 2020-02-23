|
Lula Mae Smallwood
Neptune - Lula Mae Smallwood, 75, "Nan" as she was affectionately called by family, of Neptune, NJ entered into eternal rest peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 with her family by her side. Lula was a lifelong resident of the Jersey Shore. She was born to the late James B. and Polly A. Randolph.
Her employment included Bell Laboratories in Holmdel, NJ, Westwood Pharmaceuticals in Eatontown, NJ and several companies as an avid seamstress. Lula enjoyed life to the fullest.
Lula was predeceased by her son Steven A. Randolph; her sisters, Frances Busch and Bertha Mills. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband, Richard; three children, devoted son, Richard Terrance Randolph, Neptune, NJ; daughter, Regina Randolph-Guthridge, Lakehurst, NJ, and her bonus son, Richard Y. Suit (LaRhonda), Howell, NJ; two brothers, James Randolph, Neptune, NJ and James Cash, Maryland; four grandchildren, Kiana and Kaiah Guthridge, Lakehurst, NJ; Jordan Randolph, Neptune, NJ and Makai Suit, Howell, NJ. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family and friends will be gathering on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at 929 Mattison Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ. The viewing at 11:00 am, the funeral service is at 12 noon.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020