Lydia Buonaguro
Lydia Buonaguro died peacefully of complications from lymphoma in Red Bank, NJ on April 28, 2020. She was 73 years old and is survived by her soul mate and husband Anthony Buonaguro, who feels she was the best woman any man could love for more than 50 years, beloved son Andrew Buonaguro, dear daughter Gina Buonaguro, much-loved son-in-law Ajay Agrawal, treasured daughter-in-law Janine Buonaguro, and the apples of her eye, grandchildren Amelia, Andreas, Nicholas, and Gabriella.
Lydia was best known for her love of family. For her, family always came first. She welcomed both Ajay and Janine into her life, treating them as if they were her own children, and she could not have been happier than at each of the births of her four grandchildren, whom she absolutely adored. "Lala" loved babysitting and playing board games and trains with them all. She was a devoted daughter and granddaughter and a wonderful mother, ready to lend a hand, an ear, or her support at a moment's notice. She was a loving, caring, and generous family member, friend, and neighbor, always looking for opportunities to organize reunions, parties, outings, and celebrations. And she was a cherished, ardent, and dedicated wife to Tony, their marriage lasting almost 52 years and serving as an example to their children and grandchildren of perfect love and marital commitment.
Lydia had many jobs in her lifetime: educator, financial advisor, wife, mother, grandmother, friend. Now she has one last one: her family's guardian angel.
Due to the pandemic, a very small private service will be held on May 15, 2020, with a larger celebration of life planned for the future. Funeral services are being arranged by the John E. Day Funeral Home. A full obituary can be found at: https://www.johnedayfuneralhome.com/tributes/Lydia-Buonaguro. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating on Lydia's behalf to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, https://giving.mskcc.org/, where she received excellent care.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 1 to May 2, 2020.