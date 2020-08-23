Lydia Christina (Kossak) Kernitsky



Colts Neck - Lydia Christina (Kossak) Kernitsky, 75, of Colts Neck, New Jersey, passed away on August 22, 2020.



She was born in Vienna, Austria, as her family fled communism in Ukraine, and arrived in the United States in 1948. Lydia was one of the first women in dentistry, earning her B.S.and M.S. in Chemistry from Wayne State University and her D.M.D. from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She was a member of the Omicron Kappa Upsilon dental honor society. Lydia was an avid cook, reader, and fan of British mysteries.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Bohdan and Jaroslawa Kossak of Warren, Michigan.



She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 52 years, Roman Kernitsky; their sons, Alexander Kernitsky and his wife Ashley of Wood-Ridge, New Jersey, and Andrew Kernitsky and his wife Michele of McLean, Virginia; and her brother, Zenon Kossak, of Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan.



A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, August 26 at 11AM at Assumption Catholic Church in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. Interment will follow at the Cemetery of the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Assumption. The family welcomes flowers or donations to the Knights of Columbus in Lydia's memory.Arrangements are entrusted to the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy









