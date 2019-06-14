Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Paul Baptist Church
7 W. Highland Ave
Atlantic Highlands, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Baptist Church
7 W. Highland Ave
Atlantic Highlands, NJ
View Map
Lydia Clarabell Motley Obituary
Lydia Clarabell Motley

Atlantic Highlands - Lydia Clarabell Motley, 99 of Atlantic Highlands, passed away comfortably at home on Saturday, June 8, 2019 following a lengthy illness. She was a warm, caring, loving mother and a faithful member of St. Paul Baptist Church, Atlantic Highlands where she was known as the oldest Mother of the church. Visitation will be Saturday 9 am June 15 until the funeral service at 10 am at St. Paul Baptist Church, 7 W. Highland Ave, Atlantic Highlands. Interment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery, Tinton Falls. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 14, 2019
