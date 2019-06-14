|
|
Lydia Clarabell Motley
Atlantic Highlands - Lydia Clarabell Motley, 99 of Atlantic Highlands, passed away comfortably at home on Saturday, June 8, 2019 following a lengthy illness. She was a warm, caring, loving mother and a faithful member of St. Paul Baptist Church, Atlantic Highlands where she was known as the oldest Mother of the church. Visitation will be Saturday 9 am June 15 until the funeral service at 10 am at St. Paul Baptist Church, 7 W. Highland Ave, Atlantic Highlands. Interment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery, Tinton Falls. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 14, 2019